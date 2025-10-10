Filmmaker M Maniram to Honour Zubeen Garg with Mon Jai Chapter 2

As a heartfelt tribute to the late singer-actor Zubeen Garg, renowned filmmaker Moirangthem Maniram Singha, popularly known as M Maniram, has announced the making of Mon Jai Chapter 2. The film’s screenplay, based on an original story by Maniram, is nearly 75 per cent complete, and shooting is expected to commence next year.

Speaking to the reporters, the filmmaker said, “Mon Jai Chapter 2 will be a tribute to Zubeen Garg. The story will differ from the original, but the theme of social frustration will remain. The new film will feature a fresh cast.”

The original Mon Jai, produced by M Maniram and Deepankar Dutta on a budget of around ₹35 lakh earned widespread acclaim despite being affected by piracy. The filmmaker confirmed he is in talks with a new producer, with the project now in its final negotiation stage.

Maniram recalled that Zubeen had loved the story of the sequel and had expressed interest in acting in it. “As he is no more, I will look for a new face. Zubeen was a gifted actor with an aura that resonated with Assamese youth. He was kind-hearted and deeply committed to his art,” Maniram said.

The filmmaker also plans to convert Mon Jai, one of the last Assamese films shot on 16 mm film into a digital format for improved colour and quality. The film will soon be streamed on WAVES, the OTT platform of Prasar Bharati.

Maniram further revealed that he intends to revive his incomplete 2010 project You Are Not My Julie, which also starred Zubeen Garg, after completing Mon Jai Chapter 2. “I’m confident it will connect strongly with audiences,” he added.