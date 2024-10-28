Assam: Will Advertise 15,000 Posts in 2025, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: After the completion of the ADRE (Assam Direct Recruitment Examinations), 2024, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government would advertise 15,000 government posts for recruitment in 2025.

Talking to the media today, the Chief Minister said, "The ADRE-24 concluded today. The results of all the examinations for Grade III and Grade IV will be declared in February next year. We're trying to distribute appointment letters on May 10, 2025, the fourth anniversary of this state government. In 2025, we will advertise 15,000 more posts for recruitment."

On the classical language status of Assamese, the Chief Minister said that the government would observe Bhasha Gaurav Saptah from November 3-9, 2024, with the active support of all stakeholders.

