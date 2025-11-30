Assam Winter Session Adjourned Sine Die; Six Education Bills Passed Amid Walkouts

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: On the concluding day of the Winter Session, amidst the walkout of Congress members, CPI-M MLA Manoranjan Talukdar and MLA Akhil Gogoi, the Assam Assembly today passed six bills of the Education Department, including the Assam Education (Provincialisation of Services of Teachers and Re-organisation of Educational Institutions) (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and The Assam Non-Government Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fees) (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Before the passage of the bills, the House witnessed such a stormy situation that Speaker Biswajit Daimary was forced to suspend AIUDF MLAs for displaying placards inside the House.

The House today took up six bills of the Education Department for discussion and consideration. From the side of the Opposition, the highest number of amendments were moved on the Assam Education (Provincialisation of Services of Teachers and Re-organisation of Educational Institutions) (Amendment) Bill, 2025. After discussion, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu replied on behalf of the government on the amendments to the Bill.

The Opposition then alleged that the amendments moved by the Opposition parties were not accepted by the Education Minister.

MLA Akhil Gogoi said, “We moved several amendments, but not a single amendment was accepted.”

Then, AIUDF MLAs displayed placards inside the House. The Speaker of the House first suspended AIUDF MLA Muzibur Rahman, followed by the others who displayed placards.

The situation became so stormy that the Leader of the Opposition, Debabrata Saikia, stated that voting (division) should be done on the bills.

In parliamentary procedure, a division is a formal vote where members are physically counted to record how they voted.

LOP Saikia’s move was supported by Akhil Gogoi.

The stormy situation finally made Speaker Daimary concede to the division and ordered the closing of the House’s doors so that no MLAs could enter the House from the lobby.

Following the Speaker’s order, the opposition Congress members and Akhil Gogoi alleged that despite the Speaker’s order, many BJP MLAs entered the House. This led to a big hullabaloo inside the House, and the Congress members, led by Debabrata Saikia, marched into the well of the House to protest the entry of the BJP MLAs.

Speaker Daimary stated that he didn’t notice the entry of any MLAs. He further stated that he had already ordered the closing of the doors into the House. His statement again turned the situation into a stormy one, and the Congress members, CPI-M MLA Manoranjan Talukdar and MLA Akhil Gogoi, staged a walkout.

In the absence of the Opposition members, the six bills of the Education department were passed in the Assembly.

During the discussion on the bill on provincialisation of teachers, Minister Ranoj Pegu said that teachers’ posts in any venture school established on or before January 1, 2006, and possessing at least one government document like permission, NOC or affiliation, etc., is eligible for provincialisation.

Apart from the bills mentioned, the other four bills passed today are the Assam Elementary and Secondary School Teachers (Regulation of Posting and Transfer) (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Assam Education (Provincialisation of Services of Non-teaching Staff of Venture Educational Institutions) (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Azim Premji University Bill, 2025; and the North Eastern Regional Institute of Management (NERIM) University Bill, 2025.

