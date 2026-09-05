Assam Witnesses Decline in Live Births, Narrowing Male-Female Gap

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A matter of curiosity in the recent past in Assam is that the number of births has been declining for the last few years, especially since 2019-20. According to the Health Management Information System (HMIS), the total live birth of infants in the state is 38,90,152 - 19,98,579 males and 18,91,571 females- since 2019-20 to 2025-26. The past seven years registered the birth of 1,07,008 more male infants than that of female infants in the state.

According to information available with The Sentinel, in 2019-20 the state recorded 6,00,797 live births - 3,09,449 males and 2,91,348 females - the number of male births exceeding that of the female births by 18,101.

In 2020-21, the state recorded total births at 5,71,882 - 2,94,224 males and 2,77,658 females. In 2021-22, total birth was 5,65,794 - 2,91,476 males and 2,74,327 females. In 2022-23, the total births in the state was 5,64,964 - 2,89,575 males and 2,75,389 females. In 2023-24, total births in the state were 5,40,862 - 2,77,232 males and 2,63,630 females. In 2024-25, total births in the state were 5,27,591 - 2, 70, 840 males and 2,56,751 females.

In 2025-26, the total live births recorded in the state were 5,18,260 - 2,65,792 males and 2,52,468 females, registering the birth of 13,324 more male infants than that of females.

In the first quarter of 2026-27, the total live births registered in Assam is 1,01,942 - 52,552 males and 49,390 females, registering the birth of only 3,162 more males than that of females.

In the past years, most of the middle-class couples in Assam restrict the size of their families with just 1 or 2 children, purportedly because of the rising cost of living, education, and healthcare. The situation requires thorough research from scholars.

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