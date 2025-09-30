Durga Puja celebrations begin at over 400 puja pandals in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The festivities of Durga Puja have begun in Nagaon district, with over 400 pandals across the district and more than 25 tea gardens also hosting the celebrations. Despite the recent demise of Assamese iconic singer Zubeen Garg, which has left everyone in shock, the spirit of the festival remains high. Nagaon town alone has over 120 pandals, with two puja committees having crossed the 150-year mark. The Beltala Janaki Nath Sen Family’s Durga Puja in Christianpatty and the Binapani Puja Samiti in Uttar Haiborgaon have been celebrated for 176 and 156 years, respectively. Other notable pujas in the town include the Nagaon Bengali Samiti’s 132nd Durga Puja, Amulapatty Puja Utsav Samiti’s 130th Durga Puja, and Faujdaripatty Sarbajanin Durga Puja Utsav Samiti’s 128th Durga Puja.

The Silghat Sarbajanin Durga Puja Samiti at Kaliabor is celebrating its 125th year, while Dakshinpat Anchalik Sarbajanin Binapani Durga Puja has completed its centenary year. Several other puja committees, including Hindustanpatty Sarbajanin Thakur Bari Durga Puja Samiti, Haiborgaon Bengali Pujabari Samiti, and Nagaon Police Reserve Durga Puja Samiti, are also hosting their annual celebrations.

The puja committees have allocated budgets ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 16 lakh for the celebrations. Many pandals are expected to showcase modern art, spectacular displays, and elaborate lighting to attract devotees and visitors.

