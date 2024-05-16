Assam Heat Wave: Sweltering Temperatures Grip the Region

GUWAHATI: Assam is currently experiencing a very hot and dry spell, with temperatures in many cities across the state rising at least five degrees higher than usual.
On Wednesday, Guwahati recorded a temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius, which is 5.4 degrees higher than the average temperature for this time of year.
In Tezpur, the temperature rose even higher, reaching 38.1 degrees Celsius, which is 7.2 degrees above the normal range.
Other cities like Dibrugarh, Silchar, Dhubri, and Jorhat also saw temperatures a few degrees higher than usual.
The Meteorological Department expects the current hot weather in Assam to continue for the next few days.
However, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati has forecasted the chance of some light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in certain parts of the state.
Amidst the hot weather, sources reported that one person died from heat stroke in Assam's Cachar district on Thursday.
Reports indicate that the deceased, identified as Chayan Dey, was a temporary employee at Satya Ranjan College in Cachar.
The incident occurred as Dey was heading home after work. He collapsed on the road, apparently due to heat stroke. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital but was declared dead by the doctors.
Earlier in May, the Tripura government has decided to cancel the 26-day summer vacation for colleges, professional colleges, and technical institutes as the students missed classes during the Lok Sabha elections and heat waves, leading to school closures.
This is to ensure that students can cover the syllabus in time for their semester exams.
Officials have stated that the state's colleges have already missed two weeks of classes. Allowing a summer break in higher education would make it even harder to cover the syllabus on time.
ALSO WATCH: