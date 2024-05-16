Assam Heat Wave: Sweltering Temperatures Grip the Region

GUWAHATI: Assam is currently experiencing a very hot and dry spell, with temperatures in many cities across the state rising at least five degrees higher than usual.

On Wednesday, Guwahati recorded a temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius, which is 5.4 degrees higher than the average temperature for this time of year.

In Tezpur, the temperature rose even higher, reaching 38.1 degrees Celsius, which is 7.2 degrees above the normal range.

Other cities like Dibrugarh, Silchar, Dhubri, and Jorhat also saw temperatures a few degrees higher than usual.