Assam: Works of 8 NH Packages Awarded in Lower Assam and Barak Valley

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The NHIDCL (National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.) has awarded 162.79 km of NH works to different construction companies in Lower Assam and Barak Valley districts. The TPC (total project costs) of these eight road projects is Rs 8798.73 crore.

According to NHIDCL sources, it has divided the 162.79-km NH works into eight packages and awarded them to the construction companies. The construction of the projects will be on the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).

Sources further said that even though the works have been awarded, the dates of appointment have not been issued by the NHIDCL as yet. However, the process is underway. The project work will begin soon after the issue of the appointment dates.

The names of the packages, their lengths, and the total project costs are:

¦ The four-lane Bilasipara-Tulungia (PKG-1) with a length of 17.74 km will cost Rs 1081.15 crore.

¦ The 26.82-km four-lane Bilasipara-Tulungia (PKG-2) will cost Rs 1338.61 crore.

¦ The 24.20-km four-lane stretch from the end of the proposed Badarpur bypass on the Silchar-Churaibari national highway will cost Rs 1319.55 crore.

" The four-lane stretch from Nilambazar/Cheragi Bypass on the Silchar-Churaibari national highway with a length of 24.90 km will cost Rs 1258.13 crore.

" The four-lane stretch from Chandkhira Village Ch. 87.700 to Ch. 106.500 on Silchar-Churaibari NH with a length of 18.80 km will cost Rs 870 crore.

" The 4-lane Karimganj-Sutarkandi and Silchar-Churaibari stretches with a length of 14.36 km will cost Rs 791.79 crore.

" The Silchar ISBT (start point of Silchar Bypass)-to junction of NH-37 and NH-6 at Dhaleshwari with a length of 97 km will cost Rs 1181.55 crore.

" The 4-lane Silchar-Jiribam stretch measuring 20 km will cost Rs 957.95 crore.

