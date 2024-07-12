Silchar's Deplorable Road Conditions Spark Protests: CM asks NHIDCL to Renovate Silchar Roads

Silchar: In a prompt response to the letter from the MLA Dipayan Chakrabarty, the Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma had asked the NHIDCL authority to take immediate step for the renovation of NH 37 and NH 306 over the Silchar town. Referring to the instruction from the Chief Minister, the state PWD (Building and NH Division) had written a letter to the NHIDCL to renovate the two NH stretches over the Silchar town.

Despite a series of public demonstrations in protest against the deplorable road condition of Silchar, neither the PWD nor the NHIDCL had responded positively. In this backdrop, the local MLA had sought the intervention of the Chief Minister who had responded promptly.

For months, almost all the main roads as well as the lanes, by lanes of Silchar town were in a devastated look. Unplanned digging for proposed water and LPG through pipeline supply had the conditions the worst. Various pressure groups had already resorted to road blockades, citizens’ meet to vent out their anger and frustration. But no positive response seemed to yield from the authorities. Meanwhile on Wednesday, the newly elected MP Parimal Suklabaidya held a meeting with various departments and asked to take up the road issue urgently.

