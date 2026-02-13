Assam: Works on stalled Majuli-Jorhat Bridge begin

GUWAHATI: Expediting development in the xatra hub Majuli, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today inaugurated the construction of the Majuli-Jorhat bridge along with the connecting highway at a function held at Manika Pathar, Garmur, in Majuli today.

During his day-long Majuli district visit, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several projects worth Rs 2,218 crore.

The Chief Minister then inaugurated the academic building and a girls’ hostel of Majuli Cultural University, the Integrated District Commissioner’s Office, the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police, the District Transport Officer’s Office, a Government Model Degree College, Dakshinpat Satra Museum, the Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex, and a bridge over the Lohit River at Selekghat.

Under Asom Mala 1.0, the state government upgraded the road from Balichapori in Majuli to Bongaonmara in Lakhimpur and built two bridges over the Lohit and Subansiri rivers to strengthen road links between Majuli and Lakhimpur. As part of this effort, the 702.30-metre bridge over the Lohit River has been inaugurated today. The Chief Minister also resumed construction of the Majuli-Jorhat bridge, which had halted on 5 September 2024. The government set the target of completing the bridge by 11 December 2027, a press release said.

Also Read: Jorhat–Majuli Bridge Construction to Resume in December After Halt