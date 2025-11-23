Jorhat–Majuli Bridge Work to Resume in December After Year-Long Halt

Guwahati: Construction of the long-delayed Jorhat–Majuli connecting bridge is set to resume in December, Majuli MLA Bhuban Gam confirmed, bringing renewed hope to residents who have long demanded a reliable link to the river island.

The project, inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 29, 2021, had remained on hold for over a year due to procedural and administrative delays. The Public Works Department (PWD) has now completed all pending clearances and finalised the tender.

The main construction contract has been awarded to SPS Construction India Pvt. Ltd. (SP Singla Company), which will carry out the work directly. Authorities have introduced a strict clause banning subcontracting to avoid the setbacks experienced in earlier stages of the project.

According to officials, ₹659 crore has been sanctioned for the bridge portion, while an additional ₹194 crore will fund road construction. Camps are already being set up at the site as preparations begin.

The bridge, which is a longstanding demand of Majuli residents, is expected to majorly reduce dependence on ferry services, which face frequent disruptions during the monsoon. The project is targeted for completion within two years, with officials expressing confidence in an earlier finish.