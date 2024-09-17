Assam: World Bank provides funds for rural bridges in Barak Valley

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government has decided to construct 10 under the World Bank-funded Assam Resilient Rural Bridges Program. The World Bank has decided to provide $452 million to Assam for constructing 1,184 bridges in rural areas of the state.

The PWD (Roads) department has invited bids for construction of 10 rural bridges in Barak valley, with an estimated cost of Rs 18.05 crore. Earlier, the PWD had already invited bids for the construction of bridges in rural areas.

Bridge to be constructed in Cachar district: i) Bridge on Road from Leburbond to Bastila Rinkiyason basti; ii) Br. No. 2/1 on Hazarigram to Dolugram via Kalapani; iii) Br. on NH-37 at Chiripool to Sribar Lakhipur Road via Borbil; iv) Br. on Uttar Sonapur to Narayanbasti Road; v) Br. no. 8/4 on Guabari to Lutherthal Road; vi) Br. on S. K. Road to Kullicherra; vii) Narayanbasti PMGSY Road to Railbasti (Eraling); viii) Br. No. 1/1 on NH-37 at Chiripool at Chiesel Punjee; ix) Br. No. 3/1 on Dalu (UBI) to North South Rampur; and x) Br. No. 1/6 on Nagadum Aughustha Nagar Road.

According to sources from PWRD, the state government has planned to construct about 1184 rural bridges across Assam, and 34 districts in the state have been divided into four zones for this purpose.

The $452 million Assam Resilient Rural Bridges Program (ARRBP) aims to strengthen the resilience and management of roads and bridges to help people living in 1,739 villages gain round-the-year access to wholesale markets, schools, hospitals, and places of work. As a result of better connectivity, savings of more than $82 million within the next six years are expected against the earlier costs for people to journey to these places.

