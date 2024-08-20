BTC CEM Pramod Boro Lays Foundation Stones for Four RCC Bridges in Chirang, Funded by World Bank

KOKRAJHAR: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BTC Pramod Boro on Sunday laid the foundation stones of four new RCC bridges in Chirang district in the presence of MP Joyanta Basumatary and Nominated Member of BTC Madhav Karki Chetri. The new bridges would be funded by the World Bank, under the PWD (R&B) Chirang division in Chirang district.

The RCC bridge projects include- bridge no. 1/1 at Uttar Islakata to Dorogaon village road at a cost of Rs. 1. 56 crore, bridge no. 1/1 at Dantok Road to Chandpur village at a cost of Rs. 2. 14 crores, bridge no. 1/2 at Khagrabari to Kasudola at a cost of Rs. 3.47 crores and bridge no. 1/1 at Khamarpara to Tegnamari road at a cost of Rs. 2.25 crores.

After laying the foundation stones of the new bridges, the CEM Pramod Boro said the bridges will enhance the connectivity in the district. He said after completion of these bridges, the people of the district will get its benefit. He also said the UPPL-led coalition government had been working hard to fulfil their commitment to the people.

Also Read: ‘19 lakh PMAY houses completed in Assam’: Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjit Dass

Also watch :