Assam Xatradhikars Urge PM Modi to Visit Flood-Hit State

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Dr Pitambar Dev Goswami, Xatradhikar of SriSri Auniati Satra, Majuli, and Nityanand Dev Goswami, Xatradhikar of SriSri Narwoa Kujisatra, Morigaon, have requested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertake a visit to Assam during the floods and declare Assam's floods and erosion a national problem.

Talking to the Sentinel, Dr Pitambar Dev Goswami said, "Most of Upper Assam is under floodwaters, and many areas are devastated by the unprecedented flood. It's a long-pending demand from different organisations in Assam to declare the floods and erosion here a national problem. The floods in Assam are an annual affair and bring heavy losses to the lives and property of the people every year. If the Prime Minister visits Assam at the time of floods, he will be able to comprehend the seriousness of the problem. So, I request the Hon'ble PM to visit Assam when the floods are on and announce special financial packages for relief and rehabilitation."

Nityanand Dev Goswami, in his turn, said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to Assam and the NE numerous times, maybe more than any other PM before him. But now Assam is in danger from the disastrous floods. Personally, I feel proud that he accords so much importance to Assam and the NE. But, if he comes here now, he will understand the gravity of the havoc. We, from the SriSri Narwoa Kujisatra, appeal to the PM to visit Assam at this time of crisis. Currently, the budget session of the Assam Assembly is going on, and the House should adopt a resolution to seek the Centre's declaration of Assam's floods as a national problem."

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