Assam yet to come out with a property card under SVAMITVA

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Around 2.76 crore ‘property cards’ have been prepared across the country, but Assam is yet to prepare a single property card under SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) until the middle of December 2025.

SVAMITVA is a central sector scheme of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj for establishing clear ownership rights in rural areas by mapping land parcels using drone technology and providing a Record of Rights to village property owners. The scheme is being implemented with the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, the State Revenue Department, the State Panchayati Raj Department, and the Survey of India. In Assam, the SVAMITVA scheme is being implemented by the Revenue & Disaster Management Department, but the process is yet to pick up pace, and not a single property card has been prepared until the mid part of December 2025.

As for the other NE states, Tripura showed the best results by preparing 5,71,783 property cards for 893 villages. Mizoram has prepared 4,041 cards. The remaining states are yet to produce any results, with Meghalaya and Nagaland still not inking any MoUs with the central government.

Across the country, Uttar Pradesh has displayed the best performance, with over 1.08 crore property cards prepared. Compared to this, Assam is yet to come into the picture regarding such preparation of property cards.

The SVAMITVA scheme is a reformative step towards the establishment of clear ownership of land and property by mapping land parcels using drone technology and providing legal ownership cards (property cards) to the property owners.

The scheme covers multiple aspects, viz., facilitating monetization of properties and enabling bank loans and other financial facilities, reducing property-related disputes and providing comprehensive village-level planning.

Incidentally, the Government of Assam signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the central Survey of India for the implementation of SVAMITVA on June 21, 2021. In line with the core essence of the SVAMITVA scheme to provide Records of Right to the people who have still been unreached, the state has decided to cover unsurveyed (non-cadastral) villages under SVAMITVA scheme where there is no land right of the people.

The scheme seeks to enable (i) Creation of accurate land records for rural planning and reduce propert-relatedd disputes; (ii) Empowering citizens in rural India to use their property as a financial asset for taking loans and other financial benefits; (iii) Determination of property tax; and (iv) Creation of survey infrastructure and GIS maps that can be leveraged by any department for their use.

Also read: Assam Lags in Property Cards under SVAMITVA Scheme