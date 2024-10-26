State Government Introduces Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID for Student Enrollment

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Along with other parts of the country, the State government has also decided to implement the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID for school enrolled students registration.

APAAR, is a specialized identification system designed for all students in India. This initiative is part of the ‘One Nation, One Student ID’ program launched by the government, aligning with the National Education Policy of 2020.

To implement the APAAR ID in the state, a review meeting was held on October 23 under the Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA). This meeting decided to expedite the process of implementation of APAAR immediately.

For the smooth implementation of APAAR ID, SSA directed to All Districts, Addl. District Commissioner (Education), SSA District Mission Co-ordinator, Inspector of School, District Elementary Education Officer and gave some direction.

SSA said to initiate the process for collection consent letter of Parents/ Guardians in all elementary schools. The generation of APAAR ID for Elementary level schools has been activated in UDISE Plus portal from October 22.

In the order, SSA pointed out, “The generation of APAAR will be for students of all the classes from pre-primary to XII on priority basis. All the schools must be informed to collect the consent letter and start generating APAAR Id for students. The amount for photo copy/ printing of Consent letter may be utilized from the school grant and part of which will be released from State Mission office.

The generation of APAAR for students having valid ID must be started immediately. As per UDISE Plus 2023-24 there are 32 Lakhs students have valid Ids in the state and APAAR should be generated for these students on first priority within next 3 days.”

The letter further said, “The students having Aadhaar Id but not validated should be covered parallelly and data should be correct for generation of APAAR. The data of students in UDISE portal must be corrected as per Aadhaar data base only. The data entry of Aadhaar Id of students in UDISE + 2024-25 portal must be completed and collection of consent letter should be started simultaneously. The students do not have Aadhaar Id should apply through the nearby Common Service centre or agency enagaged under District Administration.

Therefore, all districts are requested to start the APAAR generation of all students as it is national initiatives and to take personal interest.”

