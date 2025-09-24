Assam: Young Fan of Zubeen Garg Sculpts Statue in Kaki as Tribute

Lanka: Assam may have lost its beloved legend, but the spirit of Zubeen Garg continues to inspire countless admirers, especially the younger generation who are determined to carry his legacy forward through their art and actions. In one such heartfelt tribute, a devoted fan from Lanka Kaki has taken it upon himself to immortalize the cultural icon in sculpture.

The young artist, Yagnajyoti Bora of 2 No. Kaki, has been working day and night, meticulously sculpting a statue of Zubeen Garg entirely with his own hands. For Bora, this is not just a work of art, but an expression of love and gratitude to the man whose songs shaped generations and whose voice became the heartbeat of Assam.

Locals believe this effort reflects the larger sentiment across the state that while Zubeen is no longer physically present, his music, values, and spirit must live on. Such tributes show how the younger generation is stepping forward to sustain his legacy, ensuring that Zubeen Garg remains eternal in the cultural soul of Assam.