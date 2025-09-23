Top Headlines

FIR Filed Alleging Foul Play in Zubeen Garg’s Death

The complaint at Hatigaon Police Station names Siddhartha Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta, among others, citing concealment and conspiracy.
Image of the FIR lodged in Hatigaon Police Station
Guwahati: A new twist has surfaced in the aftermath of singer Zubeen Garg’s passing in Singapore, with a two-page FIR lodged at Hatigaon Police Station, Guwahati, alleging foul play.

The complaint accuses Siddhartha Sharma, Shyam Kanu Mahanta, and others of concealment, misappropriation of property, obstruction of investigation, and potential criminal conspiracy linked to the circumstances of Garg’s death.

The FIR has added fuel to rising public sentiment, as fans and admirers of the cultural icon continue to mourn his untimely demise. Authorities are yet to issue a formal statement, but calls for a deeper probe are growing louder across Assam.

