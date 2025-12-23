Assam: Youth Detained in Palashbari for Allegedly Raising Anti-National Slogans

Guwahati: A tense situation prevailed in the Panikhaiti area under Palashbari on Monday after a young man was allegedly caught raising anti-national slogans, causing panic among local residents.

According to local sources, the youth was seen and heard shouting slogans like “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Hindustan Murdabad.” He was also heard chanting religious slogans while raising these statements. Some local residents noticed his behaviour and recorded a video, which later circulated among people in the area.

The incident immediately alarmed the locals, who rushed to the spot and detained the youth. During preliminary questioning by residents, the youth identified himself as Syed Ali and said that he hails from Goraimari.

Following the incident, tension spread in the locality as people gathered in large numbers. Concerned about public safety and law and order, local residents informed the police. The youth was later handed over to the Chaygaon police for further investigation.

Police officials reached the spot and took the youth into custody. They have started questioning him to understand the motive behind his actions. Authorities are also trying to ascertain whether the incident was an isolated act or if there is any larger intention or influence behind it.

Police sources said that appropriate legal action will be taken after completing the investigation. Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the area to prevent any untoward situation.

Local residents have urged the authorities to take strict action to ensure peace and harmony in the region. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.