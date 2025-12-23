Protests Erupt in Margherita Over Killing of Hindu Youth in Bangladesh

Margherita: Margherita witnessed strong public protests on Monday following the brutal killing of a Hindu youth in neighbouring Bangladesh, with demonstrators condemning the incident and demanding urgent steps to ensure the safety of minorities across the border.

The protest was organised by the Margherita Regional Committee of Bengali Parishad Assam in response to the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu youth who was allegedly murdered in Bangladesh. The demonstration was held near the auto stand in Margherita market area, where hundreds of people gathered to express anger and grief over the incident.

Raising slogans such as “Protect Hindus,” “Muhammad Yunus Murdabad,” “Hindu Hindu Bhai Bhai,” and “Sheikh Hasina Zindabad,” the protesters accused extremist groups of targeting minorities in Bangladesh. As part of the agitation, the demonstrators burnt an effigy of Bangladesh interim leader Muhammad Yunus, holding him responsible for what they termed a failure to protect minority communities. Protesters also symbolically trampled and burnt the Bangladeshi flag, further intensifying the demonstration.

Leaders of the Bengali Parishad Assam alleged that attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh have been increasing and demanded strong diplomatic pressure from the Assam Government and the Government of India to ensure the safety and rights of minorities in the neighbouring country. They called upon New Delhi to take the issue seriously at international forums and engage with Bangladeshi authorities to prevent further violence.

Similar protest programmes were also organised in Ledo by the same organisation, reflecting widespread concern and anger across the region. According to organisers, more than a hundred people participated in the protests at Margherita alone, cutting across age groups.

The demonstrators said the agitation was peaceful but firm, aimed at drawing national attention to the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh. They warned that if such incidents continue, stronger movements would be launched in the coming days.

The protests passed off without any untoward incident, with local police maintaining a watchful presence at the demonstration sites.