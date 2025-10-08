Assam: Youth Dies in Tamarhat After Alleged Police Assault

Guwahati: - A wave of grief and anger has swept through Tamarhat following the death of a young man, identified as Manohari Rai, who allegedly succumbed to injuries sustained during a brutal police assault. The incident has sparked widespread outrage across the region, prompting political and administrative intervention.

On Tuesday, Dhubri MP Phani Bhushan Choudhury visited the residence of the deceased youth to express condolences and stand in solidarity with the grieving family. The MPand Police administration assured the family that justice will be served and those responsible will not be spared.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Manohari Rai. The matter must be thoroughly investigated, and justice must prevail,” said Choudhury during his visit.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhilesh Kumar Singh was also present at the scene and interacted with the family members. He informed them that a high-level investigation is already underway to uncover the truth behind the incident.

The police administration has also assured the family that strict action will be taken if any officer is found guilty.

Manohari Rai, who belonged to the Koch Rajbanshi community, was reportedly attacked during a police operation, leading to his untimely death. His death has triggered emotional responses across various social and community groups demanding accountability and justice.

Authorities have urged the public to maintain peace and allow the investigation to proceed without disruption, assuring that transparency will be maintained throughout the process.