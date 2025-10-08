‘Justice for Zubeen’: Congress Holds Candlelight Rally, Accuses Govt of Shielding Accused

Guwahati- A massive candlelight rally demanding justice for late singer Zubeen Garg was organised in Bijoynagar, Kamrup, on Tuesday evening by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC). The rally witnessed hundreds of participants, including Congress leaders, local organisations, and citizens, marching with candles along National Highway 17 to honour the beloved artist and seek a fair investigation into his mysterious death.

Leading the rally, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi accused the state government of deliberately diverting attention from the case to protect Shyamkanu Mahanta, one of the accused.

“Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is trying to shield Shyamkanu Mahanta. The people of Assam know the kind of relationship he shares with his family,” Gogoi said while addressing the gathering.

Gogoi further claimed that Mahanta’s old Facebook account, which allegedly contained crucial photos and information, had been deleted. “If that account is retrieved, many truths will come to light,” he said, adding that the Centre’s lavish spending on festivals like the Northeast Festival contrasts sharply with its failure to deliver justice for one of Assam’s greatest cultural icons.

Joining the protest, Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress President Mira Borthakur Goswami condemned the government’s “insensitive and inactive” approach. “Even criminals seem to get festive holidays. The Chief Minister felt embarrassed to admit that Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains were brought back in cargo. This insensitivity is unacceptable,” she said.

Borthakur also alleged that individuals close to the main accused were continuing their international ventures unhindered while the state remained silent. “Even if the Chief Minister tries to act clever, people can see fear on his face. Government funds are being misused to protect Shyamkanu Mahanta right under his watch,” she claimed.

The rally, described as one of the largest recent gatherings in Bijoynagar, saw participants lighting candles and observing a minute’s silence in memory of Zubeen Garg. Many attendees described him not merely as an artist but as an emotion that united Assam, calling for justice and accountability in the ongoing investigation.