Assam Youth Tattoos Zubeen Garg’s “Mayabini” in Emotional Tribute

Makum, Tinsukia: In a heartfelt tribute to late Assamese music legend Zubeen Garg, Rubul Saikia, a youth from Makum and the Assistant Secretary of AASU’s Tinsukia District unit, has permanently inked the lyrics of Garg’s iconic song “Mayabini” on his body.

Saikia, who grew up immersed in Zubeen Garg’s music, described the tattoo as a deeply personal way to express his grief and admiration following the singer’s untimely passing. “Zubeen Garg’s music shaped my life and inspired millions across Assam. This tattoo is my way of carrying his legacy with me forever,” he said.

The gesture comes amid a wave of tributes pouring in from across the state, as fans light candles, share memories, and commemorate the singer’s extraordinary contribution to Assamese music. While many mourn through social media posts and gatherings, Saikia’s tribute stands out as a permanent testament to the profound emotional impact Zubeen had on his fans.

Zubeen Garg, widely regarded as one of Assam’s greatest musical talents, leaves behind a legacy that spans generations. His songs, celebrated for their emotive depth and lyrical brilliance, have inspired countless admirers and aspiring musicians alike. Saikia’s tattoo, featuring the lines from “Mayabini”, symbolises the lasting connection between the artist and his listeners.

As Assam continues to mourn the loss of its musical icon, personal tributes like Saikia’s highlight the enduring influence of Zubeen Garg’s artistry. For fans, the singer was more than an entertainer—he was a source of inspiration, cultural pride, and emotional solace.

In the coming weeks, public gatherings and memorials are expected across Assam, allowing admirers to pay homage to Zubeen Garg’s life and achievements. Meanwhile, gestures like Saikia’s tattoo serve as intimate, lifelong reminders of the legend’s impact on individual lives and the collective cultural memory of Assam.