Tanzanian Influencer Pays Tribute to Late Singer Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: Tanzanian social media influencer Kili Paul has paid tribute to the late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, whose sudden death has left Assam and the wider nation in deep mourning.

Kili Paul, widely known for his lip-sync videos to Indian music, shared a heartfelt video performing to one of Zubeen Garg’s most popular songs, “Silaa.” In his caption, he wrote: “This is India's National Tragedy to lose a legend.. I feel bad for my Assamese people... Legends never die.”

The video has attracted attention from fans across India and beyond, highlighting the global reach and influence of Zubeen Garg’s music. Kili Paul’s tribute underlines how the singer’s work has inspired audiences far beyond Assam, resonating with people across continents.

Zubeen Garg, who had a career spanning more than two decades, was celebrated for his versatility as a singer, composer, and actor. His songs, which cover multiple languages and genres, have earned him a devoted fan base, making him one of India’s most loved music icons.

Fans across Assam and other regions have taken to social media to express their grief and share memories of Zubeen’s contributions to music and culture. Tributes like Kili Paul’s show how the singer’s influence transcends borders, touching the lives of international admirers.

The singer’s sudden demise has been described as a significant loss to the Indian music scene, with many calling him a legend whose legacy will continue to inspire generations.

As the nation mourns, social media has become a hub for fans and artists alike to celebrate Zubeen Garg’s life and musical achievements, showing the widespread impact of his talent and charisma.