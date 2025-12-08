Jogighopa Tragedy: Bolero Plunges into Champawati River, One Dead

Jogighopa: A tragic road accident occurred late at night on December 7 in Jogighopa, Bongaigaon district, where a Bolero vehicle carrying four passengers fell into the Champawati River amid dense fog, resulting in the death of one passenger.

The incident took place around midnight near Bowalimari, at the foothills of Bhairab Chura Hill, leaving locals shocked and authorities rushing for rescue operations.

The four persons were returning from a fair in Barpeta, travelling via Kurshakati in Chapar through the Kabaitari–Salbari Gar-Kaptani route. Poor visibility due to thick fog reportedly caused the driver to lose control, and the vehicle veered off the narrow riverside road, falling into the river. Rescue teams from the local administration, police, and volunteers reached the site on time and began to carry out evacuation operations.