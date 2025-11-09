Zubeen Garg’s death case: Patient cites Siddharth’s greed as SIT records doctor’s treatment details

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police probing the unnatural death of Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg continued to record the statements of people with any kind of association with the deceased singer. Today, the SIT quizzed Dr Sashibha Barman, a doctor at Nemcare Hospital who provided medical treatment to Zubeen from 2020, as well as Dipu Karmakar, the GMCH employee providing medical help to patients endorsed by Zubeen. Karmakar was accompanied by a patient, Kaushik Das, and his father. He also brought along the details the SIT told him to bring earlier. Zubeen’s former manager Tarsame Mittal appeared before the SIT for the second time today, after he underwent a marathon questioning yesterday.

Dr Barman was part of the team of doctors that attended to Zubeen for his medical condition and prescribed the medicines that Zubeen was taking prior to his unnatural and untimely death in Singapore on September 19, 2025. She was questioned today by the SIT about the treatment provided to Zubeen since 2020, when he was admitted to Nemcare Hospital after a bout of illness.

After emerging from the SIT office, Dr Barman told reporters in response to their questions, “I was quizzed about the medical treatment we provided to Zubeen Garg since 2020, when he was admitted to Nemcare Hospital following a bout of illness. I was part of a team of 5-6 doctors headed by Dr Hitesh Baruah that attended to him. He was taking the medicines that were prescribed by us. I cannot divulge the condition of a patient – it’s not proper to do so. The SIT’s queries were related to treatment-related information.”

Dipu Karmakar is the GMCH employee chosen by Zubeen to extend medical help to patients recommended by Zubeen between 2010 and 2024. Karmakar had made the startling disclosure of Siddharth Sharma siphoning 30% of the medical bills that Zubeen paid for the patients that went to him for financial help. He brought along with him one of the patients named Kaushik Das, a youth who was accompanied by his father to the CID office today. Das, a resident of Mandakata near Baihata Chariali, had approached Zubeen for aid in dealing with a medical condition. Zubeen had given him the name of Karmakar, who then provided the necessary help.

Kaushik Das was injured in the eye while bursting crackers on Diwali in 2023. When he didn’t get better after seeking treatment in Guwahati, Kaushik and his father approached Zubeen for help. Zubeen told him that he would not succeed in getting proper treatment here even after spending lots of money and advised his father to take him outside the state for treatment for his son’s injured eye. Zubeen promised to pay Rs 50,000 towards the medical expenses. Accordingly, Kaushik and his father went to Hyderabad in the early part of 2024. After consulting with doctors there, Kaushik’s father contacted Zubeen’s now-tainted manager, Siddharth Sharma. Siddharth then paid Rs 20,000 to him by UPI. The rest of the Rs 30,000 never reached them. Later, when the father-son duo tried to meet Zubeen, they were told by Siddharth that the singer was busy and he couldn’t meet them.

Tarsame Mittal, Zubeen’s former manager who worked with the singer from 2006 to 2014, appeared before the SIT for the second time today, after he was questioned for around 11 hours yesterday.

