Assam PWD initiates process to build Zubeen Kshetra at Sonapur

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In an important step towards building a befitting permanent memorial for Assam's cultural icon and people's beloved singer, the late Zubeen Garg, the Assam PWD has invited proposals from empanelled architects for the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Zubeen Kshetra at Sonapur, in the outskirts of Guwahati.

The move follows the Assam Cabinet's approval on October 16, 2025, to entrust the state Public Works Department (PWD) with the work of constructing the Zubeen Kshetra at Sonapur.

The Chief Engineer, PWD (Building), Assam, issued a detailed request letter on October 22, 2025, inviting architects registered under the department to submit their credentials and proposals through the e-tendering system of the Government of Assam.

According to the notice, the selected architect will prepare the DPR for the project titled "Construction of Zubeen Kshetra for Icon of Assam - Zubeen Garg at Sonapur." As per the tender schedule, online submission of bids will remain open from October 22, 2025, to November 6, 2025. The technical bids will be opened on November 7, 2025, at the office of the Chief Engineer, PWD (Building), in Chandmari, Guwahati.

The Cabinet, in its decision on October 16, also decided to form a special committee to guide the project's design and development.

The committee comprises several close associates of Zubeen Garg and prominent personalities, including Garima Saikia Garg, Palmee Borthakur, Shyamantak Gautam, Parathi Sarathi Mahanta, Biren Singha, Anuradha Sarma Pujari, Pranjal Saikia, Pulak Banerjee, Dulal Manki, Tarali Sarma, and Sudarshan Thakur.

The project aims to create a befitting Samadhi Kshetra to honour Zubeen Garg's unparalleled contribution to Assamese music, culture, and art, serving as a lasting tribute to the beloved artiste.

