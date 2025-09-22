Assam: Zubeen’s last rites near Sonapur; two memorials to be set up

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state cabinet today decided that the last rites of deceased singer Zubeen Garg will be conducted at Sonapur’s Kamarkuchi on September 23. Memorials to the heartthrob of music lovers in Assam will be erected at Komarkuchi and Jorhat.

The state cabinet, which met on Sunday evening, observed one minute of silence to pay their respects to departed singer Zubeen Garg.

Briefing the media after the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that it was left to the family members to decide on the place for the last rites. There was also a demand from the people there that the funeral rites be conducted at Jorhat. He said there was no pressure from the state government, and the entire decision on the venue for the last rites was left to the family members. According to the decision of the family members, Kamarkuchi at Sonapur was finally selected, as it was near Guwahati.

The CM also said that the selected venue comprised an area of 10 bighas of land. The place will be used for the rituals as well as the memorial to pay tribute to the late singer.

On the demand from the people of Jorhat, the CM said that the ashes of Zubeen will be taken to Jorhat and a memorial will be erected to house the ashes. People will be able to pay their respects there also, he stated.

The cabinet also decided to extend the three-day state mourning up to September 23. The last rites will be conducted on that day. At 8 AM on September 23, Zubeen’s body will be transported to Sonapur for the last rites. The CM said that only 5000-6000 people can be accommodated at the site for the final rituals. So, he requested that only the people who are necessary for the purpose should proceed to Kamarkuchi on that day to avoid unnecessary crowding.

The CM said he had observed a VIP culture becoming prevalent at Sarusajai stadium, where fans are paying tributes to the deceased singer. He said he was totally against such VIP culture and that all should queue up to pay their respects. Also, he said that the chief secretary has been instructed accordingly.

