Assamese in jeopardy now for not implementing Accord on time: AASU

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Voicing his opposition to the Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) Order, 2025, issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on September 1, AASU president Utpal Sarma flayed the central and state governments for laying out the red carpet for illegal foreigners entering India up to December 31, 2024.

Talking to the media today, the AASU president stated that PM Narendra Modi, during an election rally in Assam in 2014, said Bangladeshis staying in Assam should pack their belongings to leave the state after May 16 but didn’t say in which year. “Since the speech of PM Modi, ten such May 16s have passed. Leave alone packing their belongings, there is preparation for their settlement. The attempt to settle them through CAA has been vociferously opposed by the people of Assam and AASU. On top of implementing CAA, the central government has imposed the Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) Order, 2025, on us. At a time when the Assam government has accepted the latest MHA order to settle foreigners here, the Meghalaya CM has approached Delhi for the imposition of an Inner Line Permit on the neighbouring state. When will the political leaders of Assam learn to think about the Assamese people?

“The people of Assam and AASU have a single stand – those entering Assam by March 24, 1971, will stay, and those coming later than that date have to leave, irrespective of religion. The Assamese people are in jeopardy today due to non-implementation of the Assam Accord for the past 40 years. If implementation was done, the demographic change would not have occurred,” he stated, adding that “Every political party, right before elections every time, has been parroting the line that the Assam Accord will be implemented clause by clause.”

Utpal Sarma also announced that the year-long celebration of Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary will be celebrated by AASU, and on Monday a ‘Shraddhanjali’ event will be organised at all district headquarters, and 100-member choirs will sing the bard’s ‘Manuhe Manohor Babey’ at all venues.

