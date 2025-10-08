Wild Elephant Attack Claims Life of 55-Year-Old Woman in Morigaon

Morigaon: A woman lost her life following a wild elephant attack in Habibarangabari area of Morigaon district on Wednesday morning.

The victim, identified as Swarnali Devi (55), was reportedly out for a morning walk when the incident occurred. She was immediately rushed to Morigaon Sahid Tilak Hemram Gunabhiram Civil Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

The tragic incident has triggered panic among local residents, who have urged forest officials to take preventive measures against the increasing menace of wild elephants in the area.