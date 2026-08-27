Assam’s Agarwood Sector Holds ₹40,000-Crore Annual Business Potential

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government, the Central Government and other stakeholders got into a huddle today to flourish agarwood cultivation and business in the state that, according to stakeholders, has the potential of doing business worth Rs 40,000 annually. The state government has already set up a task force to examine agarwood farming and business.

In May this year, the exported agarwood chips were worth Rs 2.35 crore to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Inaugurating a stakeholders' conference here today, state Industries Minister Bimal Borah said, "We need to come forward to ensure that the agarwood sector strengthens Assam's economy and develops as a legally compliant business."

Addressing the gathering, Bora urged the younger generation to explore opportunities in the sector. He emphasised that appropriate policies, infrastructure, and industries are essential for realising its potential.

Finance, Environment and Forest Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah stressed the need to ensure fair prices for agarwood producers and farmers. He urged stakeholders to undertake both production and business activities within Assam, saying this would encourage buyers from outside the state to come to Assam and help remove many of the existing challenges in the sector.

Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Piyush Hazarika focused on the problems faced by farmers. He sought to understand the challenges confronting growers from production to marketing.

At the inaugural session, Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota explained the objectives behind organising the stakeholders' conference, aimed at promoting agarwood cultivation and strengthening the economy associated with the sector.

Joint Secretary of the Ministry of DoNER Anshuman Dey also spoke about the initiatives undertaken by the ministry for the development of the agarwood sector.

The sessions witnessed detailed discussions on various aspects of agarwood cultivation and trade. Experts, scientists and officials from the Central and Assam governments responded to questions from stakeholders on issues related to agarwood.

The discussions covered the entire chain, from production to marketing, while examining both the challenges and opportunities in the sector.

Participants, including farmers and traders, expressed the view that with proper production practices and organised trade, the agarwood sector in Assam could generate business worth around Rs 40,000 crore annually.

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