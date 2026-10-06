Assam's Border Outposts Struggle with Power and Accommodation Issues Amid Border Disputes

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: At a time when inter-state border disputes often cast shadows on Assam's relations with neighbouring states, the condition of the infrastructure in some of the border outposts (BOPs) leaves a lot to be desired. According to sources, out of the Assam's 103 BOPs in the inter-state borders, 96 are active. However, the infrastructure of some of these outposts are not up to the mark.

For instance, 15 out of the 96 active BOPs are operating with temporary accommodation facilities for the police personnel deployed there. The outposts are Radhashoo, Phulbari and Balidunga (in Biswanath district), Lailapur, Rengti Hills, Gombai Basti, Bandarkhal (Cachar), Dholaikhal, Dharasing Tilla, Birshima and Sahabmara (Hailakandi), Chotobubirbond, Medlicherra Upper and Medlicherra Lower (Sribhumi), and Patorkuchi (Kamrup M).

Further, 21 BOPs are without power connection, and are functioning with either DG sets or solar power. These BOPs include Lechai (Charaideo), Amarpur (Tinsukia), Radhashoo and Naharjan (Biswanath), Mokoiram, Khanduli, Saboda, Saitsema/Arting, Umru II and Khatkhasla - Umkherni (West Karbi Anglong), Dholakhal, Rengti Hills, Gombai Basti, Paglacherra and Bandarkhal (Cachar), Gendacherra, Gutguti, Bhaicherra, Dholaikhal, Birshima and Sahabmara (Hailakandi).

Sources pointed out that the unsatisfactory infrastructure in the BOPs impacts overall monitoring of Assam's sensitive border areas with neighbouring states.

The matter indeed assumes significance considering the fact that Assam has border disputes with Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland.

The boundary disputes have even led to violent confrontations in the border areas in the past, leading to loss of lives and property.

As per government records, Arunachal Pradesh has encroached 16,144 hectare land of Assam, while Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland have encroached 3,441, 3,675 and 59,490 ha respectively.

Sources stressed that improving infrastructure of BOPs by Assam is vital for ensuring peace and tranquility in the inter-state border areas.

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