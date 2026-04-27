Assam's Central Projects See Rs 36,000 Crore Cost Overrun Across 8 Sectors

Central infrastructure projects in Assam have seen a combined cost overrun of over Rs 36,000 crore, according to the latest data from a federal project monitoring portal — with the electricity generation and oil and gas sectors recording the steepest increases.

The figures come from a February 2026 report on the PAIMANA portal, run by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, which tracks central sector projects worth Rs 150 crore and above across the country.

The Scale of the Overrun

There are currently 89 such projects being implemented in Assam, with an original approved cost of Rs 1,20,747 crore.

Revised estimates now place the total cost at Rs 1,56,880 crore — a jump of Rs 36,053 crore, or roughly 30 per cent above the original budget.

As of February 2026, cumulative expenditure on these projects stands at Rs 98,670 crore.

Also Read: Five Assam Infrastructure Projects Worth Rs 9,631 Crore Added to Central Monitoring Portal