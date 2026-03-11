Five Assam Infrastructure Projects Worth Rs 9,631 Crore Added to Central Monitoring Portal

Five new central sector infrastructure projects in Assam, with a combined cost of approximately Rs 9,631.84 crore, have been added to the PAIMANA portal of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation since January 2026, bringing them under the Central government's formal project monitoring framework.
The PAIMANA — Project Assessment, Infrastructure Monitoring and Analytics for Nation-building — portal tracks all central sector projects costing Rs 150 crore or above, monitoring both physical progress and fund utilisation.
Four of the five newly added projects involve road infrastructure, while the fifth is a major bridge over the Brahmaputra linking Majuli and Jorhat.
Guwahati Ring Road — The largest of the five, the Ring Road project carries a cost of Rs 5,729.47 crore and is scheduled for completion by January 2030.
Silchar-Badarpur-Churaibari NH-37 and NH-8 widening — This project involves 4-laning and greenfield alignment of a section of NH-37 and NH-8 from Badarpur Bypass endpoint to the Nilambazar/Cheragi Bypass starting point, at a cost of Rs 1,319.55 crore.
Karimganj-Silchar NH-37 widening — The project covers 4-laning of the existing 2-lane Karimganj-Silchar section of NH-37 from near Silchar ISBT to Kalinagar, costing Rs 1,181.55 crore.
Majuli-Jorhat NH-715K road and flyover — This project involves construction of new 2-lane roads in Majuli and Jorhat on the newly declared NH-715K, along with a 1.10-km flyover on NH-715 with approaches and service roads, at a cost of Rs 382.10 crore. The project is targeted for completion by December 2027.
Brahmaputra Bridge between Majuli and Jorhat — A 2-lane major bridge with approaches over the Brahmaputra connecting Majuli on the north bank with Jorhat on the south bank, at a cost of Rs 1,019.17 crore.