Five Assam Infrastructure Projects Worth Rs 9,631 Crore Added to Central Monitoring Portal

Five new central sector infrastructure projects in Assam, with a combined cost of approximately Rs 9,631.84 crore, have been added to the PAIMANA portal of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation since January 2026, bringing them under the Central government's formal project monitoring framework.

The PAIMANA — Project Assessment, Infrastructure Monitoring and Analytics for Nation-building — portal tracks all central sector projects costing Rs 150 crore or above, monitoring both physical progress and fund utilisation.

Four of the five newly added projects involve road infrastructure, while the fifth is a major bridge over the Brahmaputra linking Majuli and Jorhat.

