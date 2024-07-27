Assam's Charaideo Maidams Earn UNESCO World Heritage Status, Celebrating Ahom Dynasty's Legacy and Architectural Heritage

Guwahati: It is due to the collective efforts of state government officials, cultural experts, historians, and others concerned with the preparation of the dossier that Assam’s unique Charaideo Maidams has been bestowed the coveted World Heritage Site tag of UNESCO in the cultural category. The central government, including PM Narendra Modi, deserves Assam’s gratitude for nominating the “Moidams—the Mound-Burial System of the Ahom Dynasty.” Credit also goes to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was successful in convincing the Centre that the Charaideo Maidam was deserving of this honour.

The preparation of the dossier presented before UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee was crucial in clinching the title of World Heritage Site. The team that prepared the dossier comprised Dr. K.C. Nauriyal, Cultural Expert to the Directorate of Archaeology (DA), Government of Assam; Dr. Deepi Rekha Kouli, Director, DA; Dr. J.N. Phukan, Historian, Assam; Dr. Nabajit Deori, Dy. Director, DA; Dr. Chabina Hassan, Dy. Director, DA; Ajit Kumar Borah, State Archaeological Engineer, DA; Kangkon Jyoti Saikia, Sr. Conservation Officer, DA; Simran Sambhi, Exploration Officer, DA; and Priyanka Patir, Exploration Officer, DA.

Two state cabinet ministers, Keshab Mahanta and Nandita Garlosa, were actively engaged in the effort. Great rejoicing and special prayers by the Tai-Ahoms were witnessed at the Charaideo Maidam soon after the announcement was made by UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee, which is meeting in New Delhi for its 46th session. Minister Jogen Mohan was present at Charaideo on the occasion, along with a multitude of locals who were elated at the prospect of this important landmark getting world-wide recognition. This will also spell a new chapter for tourism in the area; they are confident.

A brief description of the Moidams: Moidams, a royal mound burial site created by the Tai-Ahom in northeastern India, is situated in the foothills of the Patkai Ranges in eastern Assam. These burial mounds are considered sacred by the Tai-Ahoms and reflect their unique funerary practices. The Tai-Ahom people arrived in Assam in the 13th century, establishing Charaideo as their first city and, later, as the site of the royal necropolis. For 600 years, from the 13th to the 19th century CE, the Tai-Ahoms constructed moidams, or “home-for-spirit” in the Tai-Ahom language, using natural elements like hills, forests, and water to create a sacred geography.

Believing their monarchs to be divine, the Tai-Ahoms developed a distinct funerary tradition of constructing mounds, or moidams, for royal burials. These mounds were initially built with wood and later with stone and burnt bricks, as documented in the Changrung Phukan, the Ahoms’ traditional canonical literature. Royal cremation rituals were conducted ceremoniously, reflecting the hierarchical structure of Tai-Ahom society.

Banyan trees and the trees used for coffins and bark manuscripts were planted, and water bodies were created. Ninety moidams—built of brick, stone, or earth—of different sizes are found within the site. They contain the remains of kings and other royals, together with grave goods such as food, horses, elephants, and sometimes queens and servants. The Tai-Ahom rituals of “Me-Dam-Me-Phi” and “Tarpan” are practiced at the Charaideo necropolis. While moidams are found in other areas within the Brahmaputra Valley, those found at the property are regarded as exceptional.

Historical Context: The Tai-Ahom people believed their kings were divine, leading to the establishment of a unique funerary tradition: the construction of Moidams, or vaulted mounds, for royal burials. This tradition spanned 600 years, the construction of Moidams was a meticulous process detailed in the Changrung Phukan, a canonical text of the Ahoms. Rituals accompanying royal cremations were conducted with great grandeur.

Excavation of the moidams showed that each vaulted chamber has a centrally raised platform where the body was laid. Several objects used by the deceased during his life, like royal insignia, objects made in wood, ivory, or iron, gold pendants, ceramic ware, weapons, and clothes to the extent of human beings (only from the Luk-kha-khun clan), were buried with their king.

Architectural Features: Moidams are characterized by vaulted chambers, often double-storied, accessed through arched passages. The chambers housed centrally raised platforms where the deceased were laid to rest, along with their royal insignia, weapons, and personal belongings. The construction of these mounds involved layers of bricks, earth, and vegetation, transforming the landscape into undulating hillocks reminiscent of celestial mountains.

Cultural Significance: The continuity of the Moidam tradition at Charaideo underscores its Outstanding Universal Value under UNESCO criteria. This funerary landscape not only reflects Tai-Ahom beliefs about life, death, and the afterlife but also served as a testament to their cultural identity amidst shifts towards Buddhism and Hinduism among the population. The concentration of Moidams at Charaideo distinguishes it as the largest and most significant cluster, preserving the grand royal burial practices unique to the Tai-Ahoms.

Conservation Efforts: The Archaeological Survey of India and the Assam State Department of Archaeology have collaborated to restore and preserve the integrity of Charaideo, despite challenges from early 20th-century treasure hunters. With protection from both central and state regulations, the site is well-maintained to preserve its structural integrity and cultural uniqueness.

