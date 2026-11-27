STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In the ongoing crackdown on fake medical practices in the state, the Antiquackery & Vigilance Unit of Assam Council of Medical Registration (ACMR) along with the Assam Police nabbed yet another fake medical practitioner.

A resident of Saniadi village in Hajo, the accused has been identified as Khybur Ullah. He was picked up from Adil Shah Path in Jalukbari area of the city late on Wednesday.

Sources said he ran a medical clinic called Ullah Medical at Hajo, and was taken into custody after prescribing steroids to an eight-year-old patient, thereby endangering her life.

With this, the total number of arrests of fake medical practitioners in the state since January 2025 has gone up to 92.

In January 2025, the state government formed the Antiquackery & Vigilance Cell of ACMR under the Directorate of Medical Education to monitor and take action against fake doctors.

Since its formation, the cell had initiated legal action against quacks or fake doctors, and against unethical practices by doctors, including those practising as specialists or without adequate qualifications, etc.

Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma government has announced a zero-tolerance policy towards quackery, and intensified operations against fake medical practitioners across Assam.

Earlier this month, the Antiquackery & Vigilance Unit of ACMR along with the Assam Police nabbed five quacks from Bajali, Golaghat, Sonitpur, Dhubri and Darrang districts.

The accused in Dhubri was using registration numbers of doctors from Uttrakhand and Sikkim, and was working as a medical superintendent at a private hospital at Agomoni.

The accused in Darrang had reportedly completed his medical education from Bangladesh, but had not cleared the screening test for foreign medical graduates. He was a practising consultant radiologist at Kharupetia.

All fake doctors have been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the National Medical Commission (NMC), Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) and National Commission For Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) Acts.