Assam’s Debajit Ghosh Selected for the National Teachers’ Award

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: As many as nine teachers from the Northeast, including Assam's own Debajit Ghosh, will be awarded the National Teachers' Awards 2025 for their exemplary contributions to the field of education. Of these, two from the Department of Higher Education and seven from the Department of School Education and Literacy will represent the Northeast region at the awards ceremony organized by the Ministry of Education in New Delhi on the occasion of Teachers' Day tomorrow.

This year a total of 66 teachers across the country-45 school teachers and 21 from higher education-will be awarded the National Teachers Award 2025.

Debajit Ghosh has emerged as a beacon of hope from the remote Namsang Tea Estate on the Assam-Arunachal border, transforming the lives of his students at Namsang TE Model School. By organizing an innovative science exhibition in collaboration with Vikram Sarabhai Space Exhibition (VSSE) of Space Applications Centre (SAC) and ISRO in June 2023, he sparked curiosity and reduced absenteeism, proving that the love for learning can thrive even in the most challenging environments.

His vision for student well-being extended to health, where a camp he requested revealed widespread undernutrition. Acting decisively, he introduced green leafy vegetables and supplements into the PM-POSHAN programme, which successfully improved the haemoglobin levels of 165 children. In a tea garden community where malnutrition often forces children out of school, this was a life-changing intervention that ensured continuity in education.

The results have been remarkable. Under his guidance, HSLC results improved from 78% to 90%, and his students are now stepping confidently into sports and cultural competitions. His focus on academic excellence, physical fitness, and emotional well-being has transformed the school into a nurturing space for holistic growth.

Ghosh expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for the opportunity to be part of the national celebration. "From a school in Namsang Tea Estate on the Assam-Arunachal border to this national platform-it is truly a privilege," he said. He also highlighted the urgent need for physical instructors in model schools, noting the enthusiasm of students eager to participate in sports and physical activities.

Debajit Ghosh's journey from a remote tea garden school to the national stage is a testament to the power of dedication and vision. Apart from Ghosh, the following teachers from Northeast India are also selected as proud recipients of the award this year: Nang Ekthani Mounglang, Govt. Sec. School Pachin, Papum Pare, Arunachal Pradesh; Peleno Petenilhu, John Govt. Higher Secondary School Viswema, Kohima, Nagaland; Koijam Machasana, Ghari Upper Primary School, Imphal West, Manipur; Karma Tempo Ethenpa, PM Shri Mangan SSS, Mangan, Sikkim; Dr Heipor Uni Bang, K.B Memorial Secondary School Wapung, East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya; Bidisha Majumder, Hariananda English Medium H.S. School, Gomati, Tripura; Dr Proshanto Kumar Saha, Rajiv Gandhi University, Papum Pare, Arunachal Pradesh; and Dr Zoramdinthara, Mizoram University, Mizoram.

