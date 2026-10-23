Assam’s Eight Wildlife Sanctuaries Face Encroachment Despite Eviction Efforts

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: Despite eviction drives by authorities from time to time, enroachment continues unabated in forest lands across Assam.

As per available information, eight wildlife sanctuaries (WLS) have been encroached, with the total encroached area being put at 17,421.50 ha.

Of the eight WLS encroached, Sonai Rupai WLS in Sonitpur district is the worst affected with 10,000 ha area encroached, followed by Marat Longri WLS in Karbi Anglong with 4,429 ha area encroached.

Similarly, 1,403 ha land has been encroached in Burachapori WLS, 978.8 ha in Borail WLS, 400 ha in Barnadi WLS, 186 ha in Amchang WLS, 13 ha in Bherjan-Borajan-Padumoni WLS, and 11.7 ha in Laokhowa WLS.

According to nature conservationists, human habitation in forest lands, including WLS, is posing a serious threat to flora and fauna.

They contend that due to their habitat areas getting constricted following large-scale encroachment in forest lands, wild animals are often forced out of their habitats and stray into human territories, leading to man-animal conflicts.

Meanwhile, as per of the state government's efforts to clear forest and revenue lands, eviction drives were carried out in three districts during the just-concluded Durga Puja festivities.

According to sources, more than 638 ha were cleared of squatters during the drives. About 1,000 families were found occupying the land.

It may be mentioned that altogether 5,918.14 ha areas encroached in different parts of Assam were cleared between 2021-22 and 2025-26.

The state government has in the past few years intensified drives to evict squatters from both revenue and forest lands across Assam. Thousands of families found illegally occupying these lands were evicted and structures erected by them on encroached lands were demolished.

However, the move has also led to political slugfest with some opposition parties accusing Dispur of not being sensitive towards the plight of the poor people residing in forest lands, and especially targeting a specific category of people.

The government has however denied these accusations, reiterating that eviction drives would continue.

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