Assam’s electorate stands at 2,50,54,463

Guwahati: Since the publication of the photo electoral roll on February 10, 2026, the number of voters has gone up by 96,324 during the continuous updating of the electoral roll, taking the total electorate in Assam to 2,50,54,463.

The electoral roll is now under a freeze, with the last date for filing of nomination papers over on March 23, 2026. A total of 2,50,54,463 voters are now eligible to cast their vote in the ensuing election on April 9. Of the 2,50,54,463 voters, males number 1,25,31,552, females 1,25,22,593 and the third gender 318 electors. On the day of publication of the photo electoral roll on February 10, 2026, the total electorate was 2,49,58,139.

Dalgaon LAC in the Darrang district has the highest number of voters, while Amri in the West Karbi Anglong district has the lowest electorate.

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