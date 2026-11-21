STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Despite the Government of India releasing Rs 218.51 crore to Assam in the past six years under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and production too picking up, the state is still dependent on imports from other states to meet the ever-increasing demand for fish.

The Department of Fisheries under the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying accorded approvals to projects under PMMSY worth Rs 541.63 crore - with a Central share of Rs 298.44 crore - to Assam during from 2020-21 to 2025-26, out of which Rs 218.51 crore has been released.

The department is implementing the flagship PMMSY with a total outlay of Rs 20,750 crore from 2020-21 onwards for the sustainable development of fisheries and aquaculture in all states and union territories, including Assam.

The PMMSY inter alia provides financial assistance for development of fisheries infrastructure, aquaculture expansion, technology infusion, support for welfare activities, and market expansion in Assam.

To directly support local fish farmers and entrepreneurs under beneficiary-oriented activities of PMMSY, the Department of Fisheries sanctioned 106 fish seed hatcheries, 1,175 hectares of new fish ponds, 39 re-circulatory aquaculture system, 216 Biofloc units, 108 fish feed mills of various capacities, 1,402 small fish transport vehicles and 15 large fish transport vehicles, one Integrated Aqua Park (IAP) in Darrang district and a state-of-the-art smart modern wholesale fish market in Assam between 2020-21 and 2025-26.

Following these interventions, fish production in Assam increased from 2.83 lakh metric tonnes (MT) in 2014-15 to 5.29 lakh metric tonnes in 2024-25, registering a decadal growth of more than 80%, with an increase of per capita consumption to 15.22 kg per year.

But despite the increase in production, the state continues to import fish from other parts of the country to meet domestic demand.

Departmental figures indicate that Assam imported 20,073 MT of fish in 2019-20, while imports stood at 12,829 MT in 2020-21.

Imports subsequently increased to 22,731 MT in 2021-22 and 26,430 MT in 2022-23. The state imported 18,240.83 MT in 2023-24, 20,925.61 MT in 2024-25 and 20,623.56 MT in 2025-26.