STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: When political expediency and other extraneous considerations often override long-term planning and technical feasibility vis-à-vis project implementation, what one often gets are ghost infrastructure quite literally. And there seems to be no dearth of such physical structures across Assam - long abandoned even before being used despite their completion several years ago.

As such structures are erected after spending several crores of rupees, there's obviously the element of wastage of public money. Besides, non-utilisation of such infrastructure for the purpose originally intended for also deprives citizens of the services.

To cite an instance, a government model school complex with hostel and staff quarter facilities was constructed at Kherupara under Dudhnoi Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) after spending several crores of rupees about five years back.

But, for some inexplicable reasons, the school infrastructure has never been used and lies completely abandoned today. The entire complex now represents a haunted infrastructure, replete with thick overgrowth.

Non-utilisation of the school complex for the intended purpose has deprived children of the area of modern education infrastructure, besides putting a spotlight on how the government spend funds on building physical infrastructure without proper homework, thereby leading to wastage of public exchequer.

To cite another instance, the Goreswar Sub-health Centre in Tamulpur district was constructed after spending Rs 50 lakh approximately. But, despite physical work having been completed in 2025-end, the sub-health centre is yet to be operationalised, again for some inexplicable reasons.

Thus, besides leading to wastage of public money, locals from the area have also been deprived from availing better healthcare service in their immediate neighbourhood. As a result, they are still being forced to travel long distances for basic healthcare.

Similarly, another project never kicked-off despite investing about Rs 7 crore approximately from the public exchequer.

Under the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherji Rurban Mission (SPMRM), a dairy project was initiated in Chandrapur area on the city's outskirts in 2022. Under the project, milch cows were distributed among 200 families, a cold storage facility was set up, and three vehicles were purchased for procuring milk locally.

As per the latest information, the cows provided to the households have since died, while the cold storage facility is lying unused, and three vehicles bought for Rs 48 lakh approximately were lying abandoned roadside. Thus, for all practical purposes, the project is virtually dead.

Sources cite a plethora of such projects lying unused and abandoned across the state for reasons best known to the authorities concerned.

And political expediency and other extraneous factors being given precedence over technical feasibility, including site selection and manpower aspect, have been cited as the major reasons for this.

Sources point out that aspects like deployment of existing teaching or health staff for a particular school or health centre project is not properly taken into consideration, even as construction of physical structure receives the nod, thereby leading to a rise in the number of ghost structures strewn across the state.

Also Read: Bisleri Rejects Unsafe Water Reports, Says FSSAI Issue Was Limited to One Goa Batch