Assam's GI-Tagged Joha Rice Exported to UK and Italy for the First Time

Assam has exported its GI-tagged joha rice to the United Kingdom and Italy for the first time, marking a new milestone in the state's agricultural export journey after earlier shipments to Vietnam and Middle Eastern countries.

Around 25 metric tonnes of joha rice, sourced from farmers in Goalpara and Rongjuli, was flagged off at a ceremony in Guwahati attended by Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Agriculture Production Commissioner Aruna Rajoria, and officials from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

The export was facilitated by APEDA under the Ministry of Commerce and Industries, in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture, Government of Assam.

