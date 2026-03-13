Assam's GI-Tagged Joha Rice Exported to UK and Italy for the First Time

Assam has exported its GI-tagged joha rice to the United Kingdom and Italy for the first time, marking a new milestone in the state's agricultural export journey after earlier shipments to Vietnam and Middle Eastern countries.
Around 25 metric tonnes of joha rice, sourced from farmers in Goalpara and Rongjuli, was flagged off at a ceremony in Guwahati attended by Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Agriculture Production Commissioner Aruna Rajoria, and officials from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).
The export was facilitated by APEDA under the Ministry of Commerce and Industries, in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture, Government of Assam.
Joha rice is an indigenous aromatic variety from Assam that received its Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2017. It is valued for its distinct fragrance, fine-grain texture, and rich taste — characteristics that have been driving growing interest in premium domestic and international markets.
With global consumer interest in traditional and health-promoting grains on the rise, the first European shipment is seen as a significant step in establishing joha rice as a premium export product with a wider international footprint.
Officials said the milestone shipment demonstrates Assam's capability to meet international quality standards and enhances the visibility of joha rice in new markets beyond its existing export destinations.