Assam’s Gross State Domestic Product Expected to Rise 16.93% in 2026-27

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam’s gross state domestic product (GSDP) is expected to grow by 16.93% in 2026-27.

According to finance department sources, the state’s projected GSDP in the current fiscal has been pegged at Rs 8,71,451 crore (at current prices).

In the preceding fiscal (2025-26), Assam’s GSDP was Rs 7,45,292 crore, as per the advance estimates (AE).

The state’s GSDP has been on an upswing since the past one decade — from Rs 2,54,382 crore in 2016-17, it has now been projected to grow to Rs 8,71,451 crore in 2026-27.

The GSDP estimates reflect the magnitude and direction of changes in the state’s economic development over time.

Assam is among the states demonstrating strong potential, registering robust growth in terms of both Gross Value Added (GVA) and GSDP.

Economic performance is assessed by the rate at which economic activity expands within a country or state. By this measure, Assam ranks as one of the high-performing states in the nation.

Sustained economic growth contributes to improving the standard of living of its people, and Assam has consistently maintained a strong performance in this regard.

During the period of last five financial years, i.e., from 2021-22 to 2025-26, Assam has achieved an annual average growth rate of 17.04% of its GSDP at current prices registering a satisfactory growth of the State Economy.

As per the advance estimates, the nominal GSDP of Assam for the financial year (FY) 2025-26 (AE) is likely to attain a level of Rs 7,45,292 crore, as against Rs 6,43,382 crore in FY 2024-25 (quick estimates), reflecting a growth of 15.84% over the preceding year.

The real GSDP of Assam for FY 2025-26 (AE) is likely to attain a level of Rs 3,84,433 crore as against Rs 3,49,100 crore in FY 2024-25 (QE), reflecting a growth of 10.1% over the preceding year.

As per the finance department sources, Assam recorded the highest growth rate (15.88%) among all states of the country in FY 2023-24 at current price and is projected to be among the top six states in terms of GSDP growth for FY 2024-25.

As per the first AE of the Government of India, the GDP of the nation at current prices for FY 2025-26(AE) is estimated at Rs 3,57.14 lakh crore showing an annual growth of eight per cent over the previous year.

Assam’s nominal GSDP in 2025-26 (AE) is estimated to contribute 2.09% to the nation’s GDP, in comparison to that of 1.95% in the previous year.

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