Assam Forms Panel to Draft UCC Rules Ahead of 2026 Rollout

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a significant development, the Government of Assam has constituted an eight-member committee to draft rules for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Assam, 2026, which has been sent to the Government of India for the assent or approval of the President of India.

According to a notification issued by the Political (A) Department of the Government of Assam, the committee has been formed in pursuance of the state government's decision to frame rules for implementing the proposed legislation.

While secretary of home and political department Deba Prasad Misra has been appointed as chairman of the committee, finance department's special commissioner & secretary Partha Pratim Majumdar, legislative department's secretary Geetanjali D Saikia, Welfare of Minorities and Development Department secretary Farida Samsul, director of prosecution Makhan Phukan, home and political additional secretary Mridul Kumar Das, and assistant inspector general of registration Monjit Kumar Das have been made its members.

Home and political deputy secretary Tapash Gupta will serve as member-secretary of the committee.

As per the notification, the committee has been directed to submit the draft rules to the Political Department within one month from the date of issuance of the notification.

The committee's task is to prepare the rules required for implementing the proposed Uniform Civil Code legislation in Assam.

The next steps will depend on the completion of the draft rules and the approval process for the Bill. The Bill was vetted by the Assam Cabinet on May 12 this year, before it was introduced on May 25 in the State Assembly and passed on May 27.

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