Assam’s Kosturi Sharmah Shines On World Stage With Double Silver At IFA Armwrestling Championship

Guwahati : Assam’s very own powerhouse, Kosturi Sharmah, has once again put India on the global sports map by clinching two silver medals at the 2025 IFA World Armwrestling Championships held in Baku, Azerbaijan. Competing in the fiercely contested Grand Master (Under 70 kg) category, Sharmah displayed grit, power, and an unbreakable spirit earning silver in both right-hand and left-hand events.

Her remarkable achievement stands as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring athletes across the nation, proving that passion and perseverance can break every barrier. Representing India with pride, Kosturi battled through rounds of world-class competitors, demonstrating not just strength, but grace under pressure.