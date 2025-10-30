Top Headlines

Assam’s Kosturi Sharmah Shines On World Stage With Double Silver At IFA Armwrestling Championship

The Powerhouse from Assam lifts India’s pride with two silver medals in the Grand Master under 70kg category at Baku, Azerbaijan.
Image of the Kosturi Sharmah
Guwahati : Assam’s very own powerhouse, Kosturi Sharmah, has once again put India on the global sports map by clinching two silver medals at the 2025 IFA World Armwrestling Championships held in Baku, Azerbaijan. Competing in the fiercely contested Grand Master (Under 70 kg) category, Sharmah displayed grit, power, and an unbreakable spirit earning silver in both right-hand and left-hand events.

Her remarkable achievement stands as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring athletes across the nation, proving that passion and perseverance can break every barrier. Representing India with pride, Kosturi battled through rounds of world-class competitors, demonstrating not just strength, but grace under pressure.

From the training arenas of Assam to the global podium, Sharmah’s journey reflects the rise of India’s women athletes in strength sports. As the tricolor flew high in Baku, her triumph resonated with every Indian who believes in the power of dedication and determination.

Kosturi Sharmah’s silver-laced victory is a golden moment for Indian armwrestling and a powerful reminder that champions are built from courage, not comfort.

