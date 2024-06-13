Duliajan: Kosturi Sharmah Shines In Arm Wrestling Championship 2024

DULIAJAN: Kosturi Sharmah from Guwahati has won two gold medals in both hands in the Grand Master (70 kgs) category in the 4th Arm Wrestling Championship 2024.

The championship was organized by the All Assam Arm Wrestling Sports Association (AAASA) and was held in Duliajan, in collaboration with the Duliajan Arm Wrestling Association.

Sharmah has also been selected for the Asian championship which will be held in Bangalore and will also be representing India at the World Arm Wresting Championship to be held in Greece later this year.

Sharmah, who is also a science graduate from the Assam Agriculture University, Jorhat started her sports career as a swimmer. She was also a basketball player and an athelete in her school days. She has been awarded as the “Best Athlete” in Cotton College.

During her college days at the Assam Agriculture University, she won the titles of “Strong Women” and “Iron Women” for 3 consecutive years. During those days, she won several positions in the state and national levels in the field of Power Lifting and Arm Wrestling.

During a conversation, Sharmah expresses her gratitude to her coaches, Debojit Sharma, who is also the owner of a gym named Evolution and to Dr Ramani Sharma, the owner of Fitness Forum.

Sharmah takes these achievements in her life as a blessing as it happened to her after a hiatus of 28 years, when she devoted her valuable time to her profession and equally proved herself as a successful mother and an ideal homemaker.

