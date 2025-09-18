Assam’s Mayank Agarwal Shines As India Clinches Bronze At Oman Roll Ball Championship

Guwahati: Guwahati-Assam’s Mayank Agarwal played a pivotal role in India’s bronze medal finish at the Oman Roll Ball Championship, held in Muscat from September 11 to 13.

India secured third place by defeating hosts Oman 12-5 in the playoff match. The championship title went to Iran, who overcame Egypt in a tightly contested final.

The Indian contingent was managed by Miftahuddin Ahmed, President of the Assam Roll Ball Association. On his return to Guwahati, Agarwal received a warm welcome at the airport, where a large group of admirers gathered to greet him.

The Assam Roll Ball Association also felicitated the young athlete, extending wishes for a bright and promising future in the sport.