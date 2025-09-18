Another Young Life Lost: Teen Drowns in Bihali

Local sources stated that the ditch, filled with rainwater, was unusually deep and had no warning signs or barricades, posing a significant danger, especially during the monsoon season. Police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death, though initial reports suggest drowning.

The Adivasi student body has claimed that the boy died as a result of the brick kilns digging the agricultural land on different occasions. Many people have died in brick kilns at different times, but the Adivasi Students Association (AASA) Bihali has alleged that the administration has not taken any action.