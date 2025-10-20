Assam’s NOVO Wins “Ticket to Hornbill 2025,” Crowned India’s Best Band in Kohima

Kohima: In a night filled with rhythm, energy, and pure musical passion, NOVO, a rising rock band from Assam, emerged victorious at “Ticket to Hornbill-India’s Biggest Band Battle 2025”, held at RCEMPA, Jotsoma on Sunday evening.

The national level competition brought together India’s most promising bands for a grand musical showdown. With their high-voltage performance and commanding stage presence, NOVO captivated both the jury and the audience, securing their place to perform at the prestigious Hornbill International Music Festival 2025 in Nagaland.

Juxtaposed from Bengaluru was declared the 1st Runner-Up, while Akhanda from Sikkim took the 2nd Runner-Up spot.

The event also honoured individual musical excellence across categories:

Best Keyboardist: Akhanda (Sikkim),

Best Drummer: Novo (Assam),

Best Bassist: Juxtaposed (Bengaluru)

,Best Guitarist: Akhanda (Sikkim),

Best Vocalist: Stereo Groove (Nagaland)

Adding to the night’s excitement, the Senheiser Choice Award went to Thuder’s Cave (Meghalaya), while SoHumble (Delhi) and Mood Station (Mizoram) received Ibanez Choice Awards.

Presented by Bhikharam Chandmal Northeast and hosted by the Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA), Government of Nagaland, the event celebrated India’s vibrant independent music scene.

With initiatives like Ticket to Hornbill, TaFMA continues to transform Nagaland into a thriving hub for music, creativity, and cultural exchange, uniting artists from across India under one powerful rhythm.