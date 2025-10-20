“Garima Was His Tigress”: Giaconda Vessichelli Pays Emtional Tribute to Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: Renowned Italian soprano and Bollywood crossover artist Gioconda Vessichelli paid a heartfelt tribute to late music legend Zubeen Garg during heer visit to Jonali Studio in Guwahati, where she shared emotional memories of her association with him. Fighting back tears, Gioconda described Zubeen as “a rare soul who energy and genius were incomparable.”

In an emotional statement, she said, “Jai Zubeen Da,” honouring the Assamese icon whose music continues to resonate across generations and borders.

Gioconda also reflected on Zubeen’s deep affection for his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, whom he lovingly referred to as his “tigress.” “Zubeen used to say Garima was his tigress. In his good and bad times, she was always beside him. And look at her now how gracefully she is handling this sorrow and pain,” Gioconda said, adding, “I always feel like family with Zubeen’s family,they are amazing people.”

Speaking about their last collaboration, Gioconda revealed that she had recorded a song for Zubeen’s upcoming film ‘Roi Roi Binale’, and he had expressed great excitement about the project. “He told me we would be doing more projects together. I want Roi Roi Binale to reach the Cannes Film Festival and travel worldwide. We will add English subtitles so global audiences can experience his art,” she said.

She also praised Garima Saikia Garg’s fashion designs, revealing that her exclusive creations will be featured in the film.

In a moving recollection, Gioconda shared that Zubeen once made a prophetic remark about his own passing: “After I landed in Guwahati once, Zubeen told me, ‘When I die, there will be seven days of state mourning.’ I was shocked to hear that. Maybe he had divine intuition, he could predict things about his life and others as well,” she said.

Calling him “a messenger of God,” Gioconda described Zubeen as spiritually gifted, with an aura that transcended ordinary human ability. “Zubeen was unmatched. He was a messenger of God. He had an aura and energy that cannot be compared to anyone,” she said.

“Where there is love, Zubeen is watching us from above, giving Garima the strength to move on,” she concluded.

Gioconda’s heartfelt words have added yet another emotional chapter to the collective remembrance of Zubeen Garg, a voice that continues to inspire millions beyond borders.