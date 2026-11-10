Assam's Power Demand to Surge by 2029-30, Energy Needs to Hit 18,162 MU

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: From the estimated requirement of 14,978 million units (MU) of energy in 2026-27, the energy requirement in Assam is estimated to jump to 18,162 MU by 2029-30.

Similarly, the peak power demand in the state is expected to spike from 2,915 mega watt (MW) in 2026-27 to 3,403 MW in another three years (2029-30).

The projected surge in the estimated energy requirement and peak demand is as per the midterm review of 20th Electric Power Survey (EPS) conducted by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) from the financial years (FY) 2026-27 to 2029-30.

Further, as per the estimates, the requirement of energy requirement in Assam is expected to touch 15,972 MU in 2027-28, 17,056 MU in 2028-29, and 18,162 in 2029-30.

Likewise, the state’s peak demand for power is expected to surge to 3,068 MW in 2027-28, 3,235 MW in 2028-29, and 3,403 MW in 2029-30.

EPS of the country is conducted every five years for estimating the electricity demand of the country, as mandated under Section 73(a) of the Electricity Act-2003. It covers state/union territory-wise, region-wise and all-India electricity demand forecast on short, medium and long term. Two statistical methods — Econometric Method and Partial End Use Method (PEUM) — have been adopted.

In the PEUM, apart from general growth trends assessed from the past data, the likely impacts of various emerging aspects and government initiatives/policies such as energy efficiency measures, penetration of electric vehicles, solar rooftop, National Hydrogen Mission, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM), etc, have also been factored in while assessing the electricity demand in future.

Yearly electricity demand projection under PEUM has been done for different consumer categories, viz, domestic, commercial, irrigation, industries, public water works, public lighting, railways, etc, for distribution companies/states/UTs/regions and for the country. The forecast has been prepared in consultation with all concerned power utilities and their mutual consensus.

In Econometric Method, besides the past electricity consumption data, parameters such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP), rainfall, temperature, etc, are also taken into account.

Power Ministry sources said in the north-eastern region, including Assam, six hydroelectric power projects (HEPs), with a combined installed capacity of 2,166 MW, are currently under implementation and are scheduled to be commissioned on or before 31 December 2030.

And when completed, the projects are expected to meet the growing demand for power in the region to a large extent.

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